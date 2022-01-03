Allegany County legislators reorganize with teamwork at forefront

BELMONT — Allegany County officials welcomed new leadership for 2022 with plans to work together as a team to tackle the county’s needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Allegany County Board of Legislators on Monday named Philip G. Stockin, R-Caneadea, to the post of chairman of the board. Stockin succeeds longtime chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, who did not seek a new term for the first time in 20 years.
Stockin, an incumbent for District 1 and re-elected in November, said during a message to the board that he is aware of his predecessor’s shoes he is being asked to fill but is confident the challenge will be met.
“I have been around the block a few times — around a number of different blocks — all of which combined, have yielded many experiences and perspectives which should aid me in serving as Chairperson of the Legislature,” he said. “I am, however, under no illusions as to the task ahead.”
As with most every service position Stockin has held, he said wanting to be chairman was a three-step process: being asked by others to serve, discussing it with family and close friends and praying about it.
“They tell me I now have power, authority. So, what is my understanding of positions of authority?” he said. “Very simple. Positions of authority are for service, not power.”
While serving, Stockin said the chair will lead the body and guide the process, but it is not all about his agenda. He said he wants to see the legislators work together with the county administrators, departments and employees when addressing needs in Allegany County and moving it forward.
Stockin broke down how everyone will best work together into four expectations:
· Listen to and respect each other.
· Attack issues, not people.
· Trust and believe.
· Confidentiality.
“These are really common sense things for optimal success in any group,” he said. “I have great confidence in the 2022 Legislature. We have opportunities before us and I have no doubt we will see some significant strides forward while dealing at the same time with inevitable challenges.”
Meanwhile, Stockin said COVID-19 and the state mandates will continue to be a challenge. He also said he’s confident they will see further development and in a number of vacant commercial properties, continue to work on reducing the county tax rate, the ARPA funds will provide resources for a number of long-desired projects to be completed and they will continue and enhance the many and varied services offered to county residents of all ages.
“Yes, there is a lot going for Allegany County right now,” he said. “Those who went before us have brought the county to a truly strong position. To be part of this Legislature at this point in time is indeed a privilege.”
Concerning the committee appointments, Stockin said, “we are in this together,” noting every member has a chair or vice-chair assignment, every member is on four committees, every district is represented on each committee and 13 of the 15 legislators are serving on a committee of first choice.
“I am honored and humbled to serve as your chairperson,” Stockin concluded. “May God grant us the wisdom that comes from above and guide us as, together, we serve the good folks of Allegany County.”
Committee Assignments
HUMAN SERVICES — Chairman: Burdick; Vice Chairman: Ricketts-Swales; Committee Members: Hanchett, Harris, Root, Rumfelt.
PERSONNEL — Chairman: Ricci; Vice Chairman: Hanchett; Committee Members: Burdick, Havey, Ricketts-Swales, Root, Rumfelt.
SPECIAL – Negotiations Liaison Committee (Sub-Committee of Personnel) — Chairman: Ricci.
PLANNING AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT — Chairman: Root; Vice Chairman: Barnes; Committee Members: Curran, Cyr, Hanchett, Healy, Ricci, Ricketts-Swales.
PUBLIC SAFETY — Chairman: Havey; Vice Chairman: Rumfelt; Committee Members: Barnes, Cyr, Demick, Harris, Healy.
PUBLIC WORKS — Chairman: Fanton; Vice Chairman: Demick; Committee Members: Barnes, Curran, Cyr, Healy, Rumfelt.
RESOURCE MANAGEMENT — Chairman: Curran; Vice Chairman: Cyr; Committee Members: Barnes, Fanton, Hanchett, Ricketts-Swales.
WAYS & MEANS — Chairman: Harris; Vice Chairman: Fanton; Committee Members: Burdick, Curran, Demick, Havey, Ricci, Root.
SPECIAL — Budget Committee (Sub-Committee of Ways & Means) — Chairman: Harris; Vice Chairman: Healy; Committee Members: Burdick, Demick, Fanton, Havey, Ricci.