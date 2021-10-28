LITTLE GENESEE — District III legislators have scheduled their district meeting for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Genesee Library. Due to COVID requirements, we will be social distancing and masks will be required.
This meeting is being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. If there are any specific topics you would like to have addressed, please let one of your District III Legislators know, and they will try to provide a speaker.
Please give notice of this meeting to your town and village board members and encourage everyone to attend.