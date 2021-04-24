BELMONT — Allegany County Legislators Dwight Fanton, Debra Root, and Bill Dibble, representatives of District III, have formally announced that they are seeking re-election.
Legislative District III is comprised of the towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee, Independence, Scio, Willing, and Wirt; and the villages of Bolivar and Richburg.
Fanton, Root and Dibble all pointed to accomplishments, such as Allegany County going from a $3.8 million deficit to an appropriate amount of fund balance, creating a healthier financial report for the county.
They also point out there is $1.5 million in savings as a result of an improved bond rating. Agriculture and tourism have been expanding in the county, and they support the continuation of those efforts.
They point to the launch of Western New York Wilds as a new brand for area and point out that a countywide outdoor recreation and trails committee has been formed to further develop the potential of outdoor recreation as an economic development factor.
Fanton is a lifelong resident of Allegany County, living in the town of Willing. He is married to Linda with four grown children. His experience spans 41 years as a machinist at Dresser-Rand Corp., 16 years as Willing’s town supervisor (1990-2005) and eight years as a town councilman (1982-90).
He was elected to the Board of Legislators in 2006 and has served as vice chairman 2010-16, as well as chairman of the Public Works Committee 2006-present and vice chairman of the Ways and Means and Resource Management committees. He has also served on the Budget, Personnel, Court Facilities & County Space Needs and Facilities & Communications committees.
Fanton is a Region 9 Fish & Wildlife Management Board member, an Allegany County Chamber of Commerce board member, vice chairman of the Allegany County Manufacturing Council, a state Department of Transportation Committee member and a Dennis A. Pelletier County Government Institute graduate.
“I would appreciate your support in the upcoming election, and I will continue to focus on ways to make Allegany County government more efficient.”
Root is a lifelong resident of Scio. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a master’s in community service administration from Alfred University. She has had a 39-year career in marketing comminutions, working at CE-Air Preheater, Dresser-Rand, and Alfred State College.
She is in her second term as a county legislator. She sits on the Human Services, Personnel and Ways and Means committees and she is chair of the Planning and Development Committee. She is also a member of the Southern Tier West Regional Planning & Development Board and served as the chair of the Trails Task Force Committee. She now serves on the newly formed Countywide Outdoor Recreation and Trails Committee.
“I believe every vote counts, and by executing your right to vote, you will be making a difference in the future of Allegany County and more importantly where we call home,” she said. “There are five people on the ballot vying for three positions; this is an extraordinary time to have so many choices for you to decide whom you want to become your elected representatives.”
Dibble has lived in the town of Genesee for the last 50 years. He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in petroleum technology, has a business degree from Houghton College and a master’s in administration from St. Bonaventure University. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy.
After moving to Allegany County, Dibble became active in outdoor events and promoting them. He authored the “River Trail” grant for the state Department of Conservation and worked with the late Dr. Gary Ogden to create Allegany Trails, an non-profit organization to create a network of trails and trailheads in and around Allegany County. This led to the 11-mile trail from Wellsville south to the state line.
Dibble has been a legislator for several years and has been majority leader, vice chairman of the board, chair of Public Safety and he has served on the Human Services, Planning & Economic Development, Public Works and Ways & Means committees.
“We need to work hard on a number of issues for a positive future for Allegany County,” Dibble said. “We must continue to fight to lower property taxes and unfunded mandates that New York state imposes on our county.”