BELMONT —The Allegany County Department of Health (ACDOH) is offering one flu-only clinic in each of the five legislative districts.
Appointment are necessary at each of the five clinics, which will be held in:
District I: Sept. 29 at the Houghton Fire Hall from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
District II: Oct. 5, 2020 at the Friendship Fire Hall from 2:30 to 5 p.m., by appointment.
District III: Oct. 19, 2020 at a place to be announced from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment.
District IV: Nov. 2, 2020 at the Andover Fire Hall from 2:30 p.m.to 5 p.m.
District V: Nov. 4 at the Almond Community Center from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
When the sites have been confirmed, an announcement will be made.
Remember, for these and all ACDOH flu and immunization clinics:
- You must call to make an appointment by calling (585) 268-9250
- Please wear a mask
- Social distancing will apply at every clinic. Each group of household members will be asked to remain at least six feet from other groups.
- Please wear short sleeves.
- Please bring insurance cards with you. It is the responsibility of the insured to make sure the Allegany County Department of Health is within the insurance’s network and will cover the cost of the vaccine and administration fee.