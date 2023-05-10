BELMONT — The District V and IV legislators in Allegany County have scheduled their district meetings — District V for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grove Town Hall and District IV for 7 p.m. May 23 at the Andover Village Hall.
These meetings are being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. If there are any specific topics you would like to have addressed, please let one of your District V Legislators know, and they will try to provide a speaker for a future meeting.
The District V legislators are Janice L. Burdick, Philip B. Curran and W. Brooke Harris. The District IV legislators are Gary Barnes Steven Havey James Rumfelt.