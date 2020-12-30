ANDOVER — No injuries were reported as multiple departments in Allegany County responded to a house fire in Andover Wednesday evening.
The initial call of a fire at a residence at 2225 Route 417 came in at 5:20 p.m. Within minutes, the first crews on the scene were describing the house as being engulfed in flames.
According to an Allegany County emergency dispatcher, there were three people in the structure when the blaze began, but all were able to exit. He didn't believe there were any injuries.
Reports indicated that the family's dogs were not accounted for as of Wednesday evening.
Crews from Wellsville, Whitesville, Almond, Andover, Alfred Station, Scio and Greenwood responded to the scene. Allegany County fire investigators, New York State Police, Allegany County Sheriff's Office personnel and National Grid were also called in.
The dispatcher stated that he believed the house had sustained heavy damage, but was unable to give details.
No further information was available Wednesday night, as the scene was still active.