BELFAST — Every December, the Allegany County Town Highway Superintendents Association rallies together for the Allegany County ACCORD Community Action Angels Toy Drive.
Typically, each town highway superintendents, county representatives, retirees and associate vendor members each donate a toy for a boy and a toy for a girl. As as a thank you, the ACTHSA treats all involved to a prime rib dinner.
This has not been a typical year and ACTHSA faced the need to alter planned events to create a safe alternative — as ACOORD Community Action needed help more than ever.
Earlier this month, ACTHSA hosted its toy drive at the Belfast Municipal Building. Instead of an inside gathering, the organization hosted a drive-through donation event. ACTHSA pre-purchased 10 $20 gift cards from 10 locally owned and operated restaurants/takeout businesses throughout Allegany County.
The establishments are Bolivar Country Club, Crego’s Birdsall Inn, Harrington’s of Belfast, Café Jacobs of Bolivar, Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ of Wellsville, Mike’s on the Corner of Scio, Mulheisen’s of Almond, Murdock’s of Cuba, Sierra Inn of Swain and Still Water of Wellsville.
As donations were made, contributors were able to choose a gift card, with many donating cards forward to ACCORD to give to families.
In addition to $700 in Dollar General gift cards as well as toys and baby clothing donated by ACTHSA, there were other donations to ACCORD Community Action Angel 2020 Toy Drive:
• $250 from the Allegany County Deputy Sheriff’s Association
• $250 by Todd Hartman of Donegal Construction
• A truckload of toys by County Clerk Rob Christman
• Bags of toys by Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep
There were also donations from from area businesses, including Chemung Supply, Gernatt’s, Donegal, E&M Engineers, Bobcat of Olean, Hunter Buffalo Peterbilt, Lane Enterprise, Marquart’s, New Enterprise, Suit-Kote, Kheops and TIFCO.