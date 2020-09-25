BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health is offering one flu-vaccination-only clinic in each of the county’s five legislative districts.
Health department officials stress that for all flu and immunization clinics residents must call to make appointments. Call (585) 268-9250 to make an appointment or with questions.
The flu-only clinics are as follows:
• District I: Tuesday, 2:30 to 5 p.m., Houghton Fire Hall, 9750 Route 19, by appointment.
• District II: Oct. 5, 2:30 to 5 p.m., Friendship Fire Hall, 3 Depot St., by appointment.
• District III: Oct. 19, 2:30 to 5 p.m., Bolivar Fire Hall, 460 Main St., by appointment.
• District IV: Nov. 2, 2:30 to 5 p.m., Andover Fire Hall, 60 S. Main St., by appointment.
• District V: Nov. 4, 2:30 to 5 p.m., Almond Community Center, 1 Marvin Lane, by appointment.
All residents must wear a mask at the clinics, where social distancing will apply. Each group of household members will be asked to remain at least 6 feet from other groups.
Residents are also asked to wear short sleeves and to bring their insurance cards. It is the responsibility of the insured to make sure the Allegany County Department of Health is within the insurance’s network and will cover the cost of the vaccine and administration fee.
If insurance is not accepted, payment for the vaccine and administration fee will be billed to the patient. For those paying cash, a high-dose flu vaccine for ages 65 and over is $90. For a regular flu vaccine, the cost is $49.
Department officials said the listed dates are dependent on the availability of flu vaccine.
The department will continue to offer flu shots at its regular immunization clinics if vaccine is available. There is also a schedule of flu-only vaccination clinics in department’s Belmont clinic site, located on the ground floor of the county office building.
Here is the list of regular immunization and flu-only clinics offered at the Belmont clinic site:
SEPTEMBER
• Flu Only: Monday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by appointment
• All Immunizations: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., by appointment.
OCTOBER
• All Immunizations: Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, by appointment.
• Flu Only: Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., by appointment.
NOVEMBER
• All Immunizations: Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, by appointment.
• Flu Only: Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., by appointment
DECEMBER
• Flu Only: Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment.
• All Immunizations: Dec. 8 and 15, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days, by appointment.
Pharmacies and healthcare providers throughout Allegany County also continue to offer vaccinations including the flu shot.
“The Allegany County Department of Health encourages residents to visit their local pharmacy, healthcare provider or one of our clinics for their flu shot this season,” a department press release stated.