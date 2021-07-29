BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health has listed its planned immunization, reproductive health and COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the month of August.
All clinics are by appointment at the DOH, County Office Building, 7 Court St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Call (585) 268-9250.
Immunization clinics are Tuesday and Aug. 10, 25 and 30.
A reproductive and sexual health clinic is Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pregnancy testing is available at all reproductive health clinics, as well as PAP tests.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available on Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m., when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given, and Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., when the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
To contact the Cancer Services Program, call (607) 385-3933.
WIC PROGRAM (585)593-2533
Due to the pandemic the WIC program is conducting all appointments via telephone. If you have an upcoming appointment, someone from the WIC office will call you approximately one week prior to your appointment.
If you have not heard from WIC, call its office at (585) 593-2533 and leave a message with a valid telephone number.