BELMONT — Republicans and Democrats are gearing up for the 2021 general election at the county and town levels.
Allegany County Legislative District I residents Kevin “Fred” Demick, Jennifer Ricketts-Swales and Philip Stockin have formally announced they will seek election during this year’s Allegany County Legislature election process on the Republican Party line.
Legislative District I, in the northwest corner of the county, includes the towns and villages of Angelica, Belfast, Caneadea, Centerville, Hume, Granger and Rushford. It is currently represented by Stockin, as well as Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, and Judy Hopkins, R-Fillmore.
Crandall and Hopkins have announced they will not seek new terms.
Demick, the Angelica town and village highway superintendent, has served with municipal governments for more than 30 years. He is a 20-year member and chairman of the Allegany County Traffic Safety Board, a long-standing member of the Allegany County Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee and president of the Allegany County Highway Superintendents Association for 16 years, as well as an executive committee board member for 22 years. He is a member of the Southern Tier West Transportation Committee, STW Tri-County Shared Services Committee and STW Watershed Coalition.
Demick received the Local Government Award from STW for “Service and Support in the Attainment of Regional Goals.” He has also been a long-standing member of the Alfred State College Advisory Committee for Building Trades/Heavy Equipment.
Ricketts-Swales, a town of Hume resident, has worked as a teacher, school counselor and college advisor for more than 30 years. While living in the village of Alfred, she served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and was president of the Allegany County Counselors Association several times. Ricketts-Swales has served as chair for numerous administrative searches and school improvement teams, and worked on several school merger exploration committees within Allegany County.
While working at Alfred State College, she served on the committee that made the determination to allow University Police to become armed as well as several other committees. Until her retirement in June 2020, Ricketts-Swales served on the Alfred State Admissions Advisement Board.
“Seeing many of my former students stay in the area and become successful, provides hope for our future. This is a future that I would like to continue to help shape, just in a new way,” said Ricketts-Swales.
Stockin, a town of Caneadea resident, has served on the board since 2017. He has also served as the Legislature’s pepresentative to the Allegany County Planning Board and the Solid Waste Review Board. Previously, he served 37 years with the Caneadea Town Board, serving as member and town supervisor.
“It has been a privilege to serve as a legislator in the county where I have lived all my life. I look forward to being re-elected and continuing to play a role in the future of Allegany County,” Stockin said.
MEANWHILE, county Democrats are being sought to run for political offices.
The Allegany County Democratic Committee has scheduled multiple information and training sessions for persons interested in running for local office. The next session is March 8.
Party officials noted that more than 150 seats will be up for election in village, town and county races on Nov. 2.
The committee offers information and training to potential candidates, as well as resources to support their campaigns. Interested candidates may contact the committee at info@alleganycountydemocrats.org, or by phone at (585) 610-4321 or (607) 661-8089.