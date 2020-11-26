BELMONT — The annual Allegany County Board of Legislators Republican Leadership Caucus has chosen its candidates for leadership for the coming year, with Legislature Chairman Curtis Crandall named for another term.
In addition to Crandall of Belfast, who represents District 1, Philip Curran of Alfred (District 5) was selected as the candidate for vice chairman and Dwight “Mike” Healy of Amity (District 2) was reelected majority leader for 2021.
The candidates will be voted on by the full Board of Legislators at the organizational meeting on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.