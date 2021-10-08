BELMONT — The Allegany County Area Foundation welcomes applications for support from its Shop With A Cop Fund.
This endowed fund supports activities that provide cheer and encouragement to kids and families during the holiday season. SWAC grants are awarded to non-profit organizations (not to individuals). Priority consideration is given to programing that involves law enforcement, such that participants can have a positive interaction with uniformed officers.
The SWAC fund is the legacy of the long-running Wellsville Shop With A Cop program. When that ended in fall 2019 with the closing of the Wellsville Kmart, the SWAC organizers moved their remaining funds to ACAF so the program could continue.
As the fund supports holiday-season activities, organizations are encouraged to apply by early November so that recipients can be given their funds in time for their holiday events.
To apply for a SWAC grant (or to support this fund), please go the foundation website, or contact ACAF at (585) 296-5616 or director@acafny.org.