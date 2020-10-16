BELMONT — The Allegany County Area Foundation selected Family Service Society Inc. and Independence Emergency Squad to receive $1,000 each in grant support at its September meeting.
The grants were made out of ACAF’s Allegany Fund, an endowment that helps Allegany County nonprofits.
Corning-based Family Service Society Inc. runs youth mentoring programs at Genesee Valley and Whitesville Central Schools. This year they are introducing an extracurricular enrichment component to these efforts.
Focused on fun, learning and exploration, the enrichment program will offer classes in art; aviation, through the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center; and science, with Tanglewood Nature Center.
These classes are currently being held online, but will return to the school setting, once on-site afterschool programing is permitted.
Research has consistently shown that students that participate in mentoring programs like these become more confident and are more likely to stay in school and less likely to engage in substance abuse and other negative behaviors. ACAF has supported these mentoring programs for the past several years.
The Independence Emergency Squad grant helps with replacement of the IES/Whitesville Fire Department sign board.
“Our old sign has served the community well for many years," said Captain Dennis Graves.
“A new sign will allow multiple announcements at one time and emergency notifications would be more visible," said ACAF director Bruce Campbell. "This new electronic sign board will benefit the area and help the Emergency Squad and Fire Department in the important work they do.”
In addition to emergency and IES/WFD messages, the sign displays general local announcements, notices from schools, non-profits and others. The electronic sign is expected to be up and running in early to mid-winter.