BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program will present a Zoom gardening program, “There’s a Weed at my Perennial Border,” at 4 p.m. Aug. 3.
The program will be led by Allegany County’s master gardener, Mary Harris. She will cover a variety of common weeds found in Western New York, organic control and their importance to plant and soil ecology. There will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation has finished.
Pre-registration is required and there is no fee for the program. Contact Jeremy Baier at (585) 268-7644 ext. 14 or jtb273@cornell.edu for details in order to attend.