BELMONT — Most Allegany County voters will see at least one contested race on the ballot this fall beyond a slew of state constitution amendments
Early voting begins Saturday, Allegany County Board of Elections officials report, and contested races are expected for most voters’ ballots this fall despite no statewide or federal offices up for grabs.
Board of Legislators
All 15 seats — three per district for four-year terms — are up for vote this election season. Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 will all see contested races for the posts, while District 2 has three unopposed candidates.
Candidates are listed in order of first appearance on the ballot. Under state law, ballot positions are dictated by votes cast in the last presidential or gubernatorial election. Parties are listed on the ballot in descending order of votes received in those races.
In District 1, seven candidates are running. Brian Webb and Nic Gunning are running on the Democratic line. Philip Stockin, Jennifer Ricketts Swales and Kevin Fred Demick are running on the Republican lines. Bridgette Tojek is running on the Peoples Constitution independent line. Shane Enders is running on the People for Allegany independent line. District 1 includes the towns of Angelica, Belfast, Caneadea, Centerville, Granger, Hume and Rushford, as well as the village of Angelica.
In District 2, three candidates are running. John Ricci is running on the Republican line. Gretchen Hanchett is running on the Republican and Gretchen 4 Growth independent lines. Dwight Mike Healy is running on the Republican line. District 2 includes the towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Ward, and the villages of Belmont and Cuba.
In District 3, four candidates are running. Debra A. Root and Dwight Fanton are running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Adam Cyr is running on the Republican and Apolitical independent line. William G. Dibble II is running on the Conservative and Healthy Community independent line. District 3 includes the towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee, Independence, Scio, Willing and Wirt; and the villages of Bolivar and Richburg.
In District 4, four candidates are running. James Rumfelt, Gary Barnes and Steve Havey are running on the Republican line. Kevin LaForge is running on the Apolitical independent line. District 4 includes the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville.
In District 5, five candidates are running. Ly A. Kesse is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. Janice L. Burdick and William Brooke Harris are running on the Republican line. Philip B. Curran is running on the Republican and Open independent lines. Dustin Gordon is running on the Patriot independent line. District 5 includes the towns of Alfred, Allen, Almond, Birdsall, Burns, Grove and West Almond; and the villages of Alfred, Almond and Canaseraga.
A pair of countywide races are uncontested. Judge Thomas P. Brown, a Republican, is running unopposed for a new term. Treasurer Terri L. Ross, a Republican, is running unopposed for a new term.
The list of town and village candidates is available in the online version of this story at www.oleantimesherald.com or on the county Board of Elections website at www.alleganyco.com/departments/board-of-elections.
EARLY VOTING HOURS are set to begin Saturday.
Hours, to be held at the Board of Elections offices at 8 Willets Ave. in Belmont, will be:
Saturday — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 25 — 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Oct. 26 — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 27 — 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Oct. 28 — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 29 — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 30 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 31 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
EXTENDED OFFICE HOURS are to be held by the Board of Elections to meet the demands of absentee ballot drop-offs.
Those voters looking to drop off absentee ballots have extended hours on Tuesday and Thursday, having until 7 p.m. those days to make their drop-offs. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays.
Masks are required in all county government buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will also be required at all polling sites.
, including for early voting.