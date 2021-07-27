Allegany County DoH to host vaccination clinic
BELMONT —The Allegany County Department of Health will be hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m., although Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will also be available.
To register, call (585) 268-9250, option 4, visit alleganyco.com or find the link on the Allegany County Department of Health Facebook page.
Bring your insurance card and some form of identification, such as a passport, learner’s permit, driver’s license, birth certificate or other form of government ID, for birth date verification.
The clinic will be held in Belmont today at the County Office Building from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. The second dose will be administered Aug. 24.
The clinic will also be held in Belmont today at the County Office Building from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second dose will be administered Aug. 20.
Please share this information with family and friends.