BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health has set its November clinic schedules.
Immunization clinics will be available in Belmont by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 30.
Reproductive health clinics will be available from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Alfred Parish Hall on Thursday and Nov. 17 and in Belmont from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Pregnancy testing and pap clinic is available at all reproductive health clinics by appointment.
- Appointments for immunization and reproductive health clinics can be made at (585) 268-9250.
- For cancer services programs, call (877) 778-6857 or 607-324-8812.
- For WIC program, call (585) 593-2533.
Flu vaccines are by appointment only in Belmont from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIC program will be conducting all WIC appointments via telephone. If you have an upcoming appointment, someone from the WIC office will call you approximately one week prior to your appointment. If you have not heard from WIC, call the WIC office at (585) 593-2533 and leave a message with a valid telephone number.
The ACDOH WIC Program continues to welcome new applicants.