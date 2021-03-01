BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health has set its February clinic schedules.
Immunization clinics will be available in Belmont at a date and time to be announced.
Reproductive health clinics will be available from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Belmont on March 11 and in Alfred "Parish Hall" from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 and March 25.
Pregnancy testing and pap clinic is available at all reproductive health clinics by appointment.
- For cancer services programs, call (877) 778-6857 or (607) 324-8812.
- For WIC program, call (585) 593-2533.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIC program will be conducting all WIC appointments via telephone. If you have an upcoming appointment, someone from the WIC office will call you approximately one week prior to your appointment. If you have not heard from WIC, call the WIC office at (585) 593-2533 and leave a message with a valid telephone number.
The ACDOH WIC Program continues to welcome new applicants.
Licensed Home Care Services Agency is available by referral.