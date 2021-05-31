Allegany County DoH announces May clinic schedule
BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health has set its June clinic schedules.
Immunization clinics will be available in Belmont by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and June 8 and 14.
Reproductive and Sexual Health will be available by appointment on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Belmont.
J&J COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment only in Belmont from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and 15.
- For cancer services programs, call (877) 778-6857 or (607) 324-8812.
- For WIC program, call (585) 593-2533.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIC program will be conducting all WIC appointments via telephone. If you have an upcoming appointment, someone from the WIC office will call you approximately one week prior to your appointment. If you have not heard from WIC, call the WIC office at (585) 593-2533 and leave a message with a valid telephone number.
The ACDOH WIC Program continues to welcome new applicants.
Licensed Home Care Services Agency is available by referral.