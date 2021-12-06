BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health has set its December clinic schedules.
Immunization clinics will be available in Belmont by appointment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Reproductive and Sexual Health will be available by appointment from 9 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 in Alfred on Thursday and in Belmont on Dec. 16.
Pregnancy testing and Pap Clinic is available at all Reproductive Health Clinics by appointment only
COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment only at Belmont Fire Hall on Wednesday (Moderna) and Sept. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. (J&J0 and Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pfizer).
For cancer services programs, call (877) 778-6857 or (607) 324-8812.
For WIC program, call (585) 593-2533.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIC program will be conducting all WIC appointments via telephone. If you have an upcoming appointment, someone from the WIC office will call you approximately one week prior to your appointment. If you have not heard from WIC, call the WIC office at (585) 593-2533 and leave a message with a valid telephone number.
The ACDOH WIC Program continues to welcome new applicants.
Licensed Home Care Services Agency is available by referral.