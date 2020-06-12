BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Motor Vehicles, starting Monday, will be open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.
Contact the DMV at (585) 268-9267 to schedule an appointment. County Clerk Robert L. Christman asks the public to be patient, as there will be a high volume of calls coming into the office.
"We will try our best to answer all questions and concerns," he said in a press release Friday.
All appointments will be scheduled at 15-minute intervals. There will not be any lines or queues formed for DMV business. No walk-ins are allowed.
The clerk’s office will also be open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christman advises the public to come in for critical county business only.
All individuals entering the county office complex will be required to wear a mask. Upon entering you will be required to follow the instructions of the sheriff deputies stationed at the entrance, which shall include taking a temperature test and answering some brief health-related questions.
For further information, call the clerk’s office at (585) 268-9270 or visit the county's website at www.alleganyco.com.