CANASERAGA — Allegany County District V legislators have scheduled their district meeting for 6:30 p.m. May 13 at the Burns Town Hall.
This meeting is being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. If there are any specific topics you would like to have addressed, please let one of your District V Legislators know, and they will try to provide a speaker.
Due to COVID requirements, we will be social distancing and masks will be required. Please give notice of this meeting to your town and village board members, as well as to members of the public, and encourage everyone to attend. Everyone is welcome to attend even they do not live in District V.