BELMONT — All three Allegany County legislators representing District V have announced their intentions to run for re-election this year.
District V is represented by Republicans Janice Burdick, Phil Curran and Brooke Harris, all of Alfred.
Burdick is running for her second term on the board of legislators. She serves as vice-chair of the Human Services Committee as well as serving on the Budget, Planning and Economic Development and Personnel committees.
She is the legislative representative on the county’s Office for the Aging Advisory Board and the Community Services Board.
”These past three years have been a true learning experience and very challenging, especially during the COVID pandemic,” Burdick said.
If re-elected, she said she will continue to listen to all residents and be a voice for their concerns.
”I will continue to be fiscally responsible and, along with my colleagues, fight to get Albany to send the money directly to the counties that rightfully is theirs (such as sales tax), and to stop them from taking AIM money from the county’s sales tax revenues,” Burdick said.
Curran is seeking a fourth term. He serves on the Ways and Means, Planning and Economic Development and Public Works committees, serves as vice-chair of the Budget Committee and he is the vice chair of the board.
Curran also chairs an organization tasked with building a wireless broadband system for the underserved and unserved in the county. The non-profit Allegany County Telecommunications Development Corp. provides internet services to the many residents and businesses who choose more rural settings for their locations.
”If given the opportunity, I look forward to continuing my efforts to keep property taxes down and to maintain local control over local issues,” Curran said. “I’m been very encouraged by the progress that we’re making with the ACTDC expanding broadband access to or under-served residents.”
Harris is seeking a second term in Belmont. He is chair of the County Budget Committee and vice-chair of the Personnel Committee. In addition to his county leadership positions, Harris serves as president of the Western New York Inter-County Association, is a member of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Standing Committee on Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Southern Tier Extension Railroad Authority board.
”It’s been a tremendous privilege to serve alongside such skilled and thoughtful public servants, and to support the county’s incredible workforce and management team,” Harris said. “I’ve been incredibly encouraged by our recent successes in economic development, and I look forward to continuing that work.”
Petitioning for this fall’s election is underway. If necessary, primaries will be held on June 22. Contact information for all legislators can be found at https://www.alleganyco.com/government/legislators/.