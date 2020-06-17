BELMONT — The Allegany County Deputy Sheriff's Association has awarded seven $500 scholarships to graduating seniors in Allegany County.
The seven awards are named for past officers of the Sheriff's Office. In 2020, the ACDSA chose to collaborate with the Allegany County Area Foundation to compile and make these selections.
From Friendship, Evan Bogart received the Officer Dan Barkley Scholarship. Bogart will be attending the College of Saint Rose in Albany.
Lyndsay Davis received the Officer Wilbur "Webb" Palmer Scholarship. Davis will attend SUNY Oneonta in the fall as a criminal justice major. She is planning on becoming a state trooper and eventually a homicide detective.
Houghton Academy senior Lauren Burns received the Officer Cory Dieter Scholarship.
Cuba-Rushford senior Nikolas Freeman received the Deputy Fred Grusendorf Scholarship.
From Wellsville, Tyler Fuoco received the Officer Kevin Elliott Scholarship.
Evan Kent of Andover received the Officer Richard Burdick Scholarship.
Erin Mawn of Fillmore received the Deputy Derek Ward Scholarship.