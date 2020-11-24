WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County Democratic Committee has unanimously approved the election of members to serve as legislative district representatives for two-year terms.
By district, they are:
District 1 — Cheryl Hannigan (towns of Angelica, Belfast, Caneadea, Centerville, Granger, Hume and Rushford)
District 2 — Annette White (towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Ward)
District 3 — Diane Cox (towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee, Independence, Scio, Willing and Wirt)
District 4 — Kathie Stedina (towns of Andover and Wellsville)
District 5 — Ly Kesse (towns of Alfred, Allen, Almond, Birdsall, Burns, Grove and West Almond)
Democrats residing in each district are encouraged to contact their representatives to learn more about the party’s activities, to discuss running for local office, or with any political concerns pertaining to the district by contacting info@alleganycountydemocrats.org or (585) 610-4321.