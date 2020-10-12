WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County Democratic Committee has elected its slate of officers for the next two years.
They are as follows: chair, Michael J. McCormick of Andover; vice chair, Martha Sabato of Rushford; treasurer, Karen Patterson of Alfred; secretary, Karen Ash of Angelica; and parliamentarian, Aimee Davison of Wellsville.
Elections for the committee’s legislative district representatives are underway. Results will be announced soon.
The committee's website is www.alleganycountydemocrats.org and it can be contacted via email at info@alleganycountydemocrats.org or call (585) 610-4321.