BELMONT — Marking the National Day of Service and the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who has pets in the White House, the Allegany County Democratic Committee collected donations for the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
The call went out fo donations, which were collected at multiple points across the county. The collected goods were then delivered by volunteers on Tuesday, the National Day of Service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
“The SPCA Serving Allegany County greatly appreciates the efforts of those taking part in the National Day of Service," said Lynda Pruski, executive director for the SPCA. "Our organization is very dependent on volunteers and donations and it is simply wonderful to see our community come through for us in times such as these.”