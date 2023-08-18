Allegany County court report
BELMONT — The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported the following cases were heard in court this week:
- Gabriel Babbitt has been sentenced to three years in state prison followed by three years of post-release supervision following her conviction for second-degree assault in Allegany County Court, which caused physical injury to the victim.
- Christopher French-Lawson has been sentenced for two separate burglaries which occurred at a laundromat in Bolivar and the Save-A-Lot store in Wellsville on separate dates. The defendant was sentenced to to four years in state prison on each burglary.