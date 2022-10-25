BELMONT -- Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep reported several cases were brought before area courts:
- Donald D. Sherman Jr. of Bolivar was arraigned Thursday on two counts of second-degree rape, a class D felony; and sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail and set to return on Dec. 16.
- Robert D. Saunders of Bolivar was sentenced Thursday to one year in Allegany County Jail and a consecutive 6-month jail term following a conviction on a violation of probation and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
- Stephen A. Osgood of Belmont was sentenced Monday to one year in jail for violation of probation.