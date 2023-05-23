BELMONT — The following cases were heard in Allegany County Court this week:
- Austin Hunt of Alma was found guilty Monday of third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He will be sentenced Aug. 31.
- Michael S. McDonald of Bolivar was sentenced Monday to 2-4 years in state prison for criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident in Bolivar involving a stolen firearm.
- Nicholas H. Fox of Burns was convicted Tuesday of second-degree assault, a class D felony, and was sentenced to a year in the Allegany County Jail. The charge stems from an incident May 3, 2020, in the town of Burns which led to serious injuries to the victim.
- Tristan L. Weidman of Belmont was convicted Tuesday for possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child. Weidman was sentenced to 3.5-7 years in state prison, the maximum for the charge.