BELMONT — Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep announced the following case updates:
- Brandon G. Gaines of Belmont was indicted Monday by a grand jury for first-degree promotion of prison contraband, a class D felony; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charges stem from an incident in the Allegany County Jail during which Gaines was alleged to have attempted to hide a controlled substance in his jail uniform.
- Austin Hunt of Belmont was indicted Monday by a grand jury for second-degree assault, a class D felony. The charge stems from a fight with another inmate at the Allegany County Jail.
- Michael McDonald was indicted Monday by a grand jury for first-degree promotion of prison contraband, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident at the Allegany County Jail.