BELMONT — The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported the following cases were heard in court this week:
- Coty Denning, of Amity, was sentenced Wednesday to six months in Allegany County Jail, followed by five years of felony probation, for a conviction on a charge of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. Denning is alleged to have illegally possessed the weapon during an incident in the Town of Amity.
- Christopher French-Lawson of Bolivar, was convicted Wednesday of two separate burglaries in Allegany County Court. French-Lawson was found guilty of burglarizing a laundromat in Bolivar and the Save-A-Lot store in Wellsville on separate dates. Both offenses are class D felonies and French-Lawson is scheduled to be sentenced to state prison on both charges on Aug. 16.
- Roy W. Austin, of Friendship, was sentenced to eight years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, for a burglary that took place in Friendship on July 16, 2022. In this incident, Austin entered a home in the middle of the night then fought with the homeowner until New York State Police arrived. He was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B violent felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors.