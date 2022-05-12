BELMONT — Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep reported the following cases were heard in Allegany County court.
- Lea Falcone of Fillmore was found by the court on April 25 to be in violation of her probation conditions and sentenced to a year in the Allegany County Jail.
- Ryan D. McDonald of Belmont was indicted May 4 by a grand jury for second-degree assault, a class D felony, following a fight within the Allegany County Jail. The fight is alleged to have resulted in injury to another inmate.
- Michael S. McDonald of Bolivar was indicted May 4 by a grand jury for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor, following a December incident in Bolivar. When McDonald was arrested he was allegedly found in possession of a wallet, rifle, and other items that did not belong to him.
- Romulo A. Mendivil of Belmont was found guilty May 5 of course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony, for incidents which took place in Caneadea in 2020 and 2021. Following his conviction, Mendivil was immediately sentenced to 15 years in state prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. This matter was prosecuted by 1st Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones.
- On May 5, Mary Jo Ganci of Belmont was brought before the Allegany County Court for a violation of probation. She was held until May 9 for a probation violation hearing and was found to have violated her probation conditions. Ganci was remanded to the Allegany County Jail pending sentencing on May 31.