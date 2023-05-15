BELMONT — The following cases were heard Wednesday in Allegany County Court, according to the Allegany County District Attorkey's Office.
- Jamie L. Crawford of Friendship was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree assault, a class B violent felony. Prosecutors said the indictment stems from a Nov. 16 incident in Friendship when a victim was slashed across the face during an argument, resulting in serious injuries.
- Christopher M. French-Lawson of Wellsville was indicted by a grand jury for third-degree burglary, a class D felony; and possession of burglars tools, a class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors said French-Lawson was apprehended inside the Wellsville Save-A-Lot store in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, 2021.