BELMONT — Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep announced Tuesday that Brian J. Learn of Bolivar was convicted Nov. 2 of assault on a police officer, a class C felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors said he fled from a Bolivar police officer while under arrest on Jan. 12, injuring the officer in a brief struggle. Sentencing is set for Jan. 18.

 

