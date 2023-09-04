BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County will host two soil pH clinics this month.
Officials reported a garden soil’s pH — level of acidity — determines how and whether plants will be able to use the nutrients in that soil. Fall is the perfect time to test soil. Join the Master Gardener Volunteers Sept. 9 and 23 for soil pH testing. Bring up to 2 dry soil samples, with additional samples being tested for $3 each
- Sept. 9— 10-11:30 a.m., The Fassett Grenspace, 55 N. Main St, Wellsville.
- Sept 23 — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tinkertown Hardware Store. 833 Route 244, Alfred Station.
For more information, call 585-268-7644 or visit our website at www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany.