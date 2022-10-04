BELMONT — All men want to succeed in their important role as a father. We know that it takes a village to raise a child and want to help men build a team of other parenting men they can turn to when they need help, have a question or just need a listening ear.
The Fatherhood Connection, in partnership with ACCORD, is sponsoring a 13-week virtual program starting Thursday. Open to fathers and father figures, this group will be facilitated by certified and experienced facilitators, David Filkins and Bob Starks. The group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. weekly on Thursdays. Men can join the group at any time during the 13-week cohort.
Participating in the Fatherhood Connection group has helped many men build a support network to gain a stronger understanding of their roles and responsibilities, and how they relate to the best interest of their children and families. Topics covered include child development, fatherhood, parenting, communication skills, blended families, values and behaviors, and healthy relationships.
Men can enroll or anyone can refer a father, fathering male or soon to be father, by emailing Belinda Knight at bknight@accordcorp.org, or calling (585) 268-7605 extension 1340. A link is also available on the website, www.accordcorp.org.
ACCORD is a not-for-profit Community Action Agency serving individuals, children and families in Allegany County. For information on the agency’s programs, visit www.accordcorp.org.