BELMONT — All men want to succeed in their important role as a father. We know that it takes a village to raise a child and want to help men build a team of other parenting men they can turn to when they need help, have a question or just need a listening ear.

The Fatherhood Connection, in partnership with ACCORD, is sponsoring a 13-week virtual program starting Thursday. Open to fathers and father figures, this group will be facilitated by certified and experienced facilitators, David Filkins and Bob Starks. The group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. weekly on Thursdays. Men can join the group at any time during the 13-week cohort.

