BELMONT — The Fatherhood Connection, in partnership with ACCORD, is sponsoring a 13-week virtual program starting March 16.

Open to fathers and father figures, this group will be facilitated by certified and experienced facilitators, David Filkins and Bob Starks. The group will meet on Zoom from 6pm-8pm weekly on Thursdays. Men can join the group at any time during the 13-week cohort.

