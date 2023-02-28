Open to fathers and father figures, this group will be facilitated by certified and experienced facilitators, David Filkins and Bob Starks. The group will meet on Zoom from 6pm-8pm weekly on Thursdays. Men can join the group at any time during the 13-week cohort.
The Fatherhood Connection seeks to bring healing and offers a venue for men of all walks of life to talk it out in a safe, life affirming environment. A place where men can find the support and encouragement they need. Real conversation with men who are facing similar challenges.
Organizers said participating in the Fatherhood Connection group has helped many men build a support network to gain a stronger understanding of their roles and responsibilities, and how they relate to the best interest of their children and families. Topics covered include child development, fatherhood, parenting, communication skills, blended families, values and behaviors, and healthy relationships.
