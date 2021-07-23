CUBA — An All-American Dinosaur show with Mike Straka is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 4 on the front lawn at Cuba-Rushford Elementary School.
During the show, field paleontologist Straka will take everyone on a scientific exploration highlighting the world of dinosaurs. Part of the summer, his team goes out to North and South Dakota excavating dinosaurs.
The show will cover the formation of fossils and herbivores vs. carnivores. Straka will discuss his work as a field paleontologist and his background in geology.
The presentation will feature Mr. Nixon, an 8-foot triceratops skull discovered by the team in 1996. An Albertosaurus skull will highlight the features of a carnivore.
This program is funded by the Allegany County United Way.