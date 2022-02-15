ACSMA logo

The concert's design for 2022 merged three student designs together. The students to be recognized for their creativity are sax designer Noah Barnes and the profile with notes out of head was designed by Alexander Linn, both in seventh grade at CRCS, and the ACSMA lettering was done by Evan McDowell, a senior at WLSV.

 Image courtesy of JoAnn Brown

Students from all school districts in Allegany County will come together in March to present concerts that are open to the public. 

The Allegany County Schools Music Association's All-County Festival No. 2 will include the junior high band, jazz band and senior high choir March 4-5 at the Fillmore Central School.

The junior high band concert will begin at 11 a.m. and the jazz band and senior high choir concert is set for 2 p.m.

ACSMA All-County Festival No. 3 will include the sixth-grade choir, junior high choir and senior high band on March 18-19 at the Wellsville Middle/High School.

The sixth-grade choir concert will begin at 11 a.m. and the junior high choir and senior high band concert is at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices for both concerts are $3 for students and senior citizens, $4 for adults and $10 for families.

Tags

Trending Food Videos