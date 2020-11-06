ALFRED — Alfred University will recognize service men and women for Veterans Day on Wednesday.
The university has teamed with the Rosebush restaurant in Alfred for an event to honor veterans and members of the military — students, faculty, staff and alumni from AU, as well as from the local community.
Vouchers will be given to veterans and members of the military, along with one guest, for dinner at the Rosebush. To request a voucher, email your name, address and email address to militaryaffairs@alfred.edu. Vouchers must be used between Nov. 11 and 30.
“We really want to thank our veterans and service members — those connected directly to the University as well as those from the local communities — and remind them that we support them and remember their sacrifices,” said Dillon Smith, a 2018 Alfred University graduate, who organize the event.
In his role as military and academic coach in Alfred University’s Pamela L. Bernstein Center for Academic Advising, Smith provides guidance and mentorship in assisting military service members, veterans, dependents and ROTC cadets as they pursue their education at Alfred University.
“With COVID (restricting gatherings) we wanted to find a way to honor veterans and military personnel,” said Smith, who serves as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army. “With this event, we’re doing that, and helping a local business.”
Alfred University’s University Advancement Office is hosting a Zoom meeting on Veterans Day, inviting AU military members and veteran alumni to attend.
Smith will talk about the Veterans and Military Affairs program and give an update of the ROTC program. Alfred University President Mark Zupan will provide an update on developments at the University during these unprecedented times.