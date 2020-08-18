ALFRED — Tamara and Paul Stephen, parents of Alfred University sophomore Malina Dittmer, opened their home in Clarence to three students from California who were required to quarantine for two weeks as they return to the Southern Tier after their summer break.
All three students were unable to quarantine in campus facilities due to travel arrangements that had been set earlier in the summer and their arrival at Alfred.
Meanwhile, Kelly Stephens of Hornell is part of a Facebook parent-to-parent group whose children attend Alfred University. Last week, when she read a post from a woman in Ohio reporting her son was feeling lonely during his early quarantine on the campus, she swung into action, assembling a care package and dropping it off at Openhym residence hall, where the student was staying.
And, finally, Alfred 1956 alumnus Jay Yedvab of Toronto made a $1,000 donation to establish Alfred's COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will be used to help students defray extra expenses associated with attending Alfred during the pandemic, including the cost of off-campus 14-day quarantines.
Since Yedvab’s initial contribution, approximately 60 additional donors have pushed the fund up to approximately $30,000.
For their help in supporting the university's 2020 fall opening, Kelly Stephens, Yedvad and the Stephens have been honored with Fiat Lux! Awards, Alfred's president, Mark Zupan, announced Tuesday during the university’s traditional breakfast meeting that kicks off the new school year.
Zupan established the Fiat Lux! Award in 2016 to recognize individuals who bring distinction the university.
Alfred fall classes begin Monday, with faculty providing online instruction for the first two weeks of the semester, then transitioning to in-person instruction once all students have completed their required quarantining period.