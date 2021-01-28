ALFRED — Alfred University’s New York State College of Ceramics has signed a collaborative research agreement with Himed, a global provider of biomaterials, to understand and optimize the synthesis and processing of biomaterials used for hard-tissue replacement applications.
The partnership supports Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s university-led approach to regional economic development.
Hard tissues include bone and tooth structures that are well suited for biocompatible ceramic materials. As the global population continues to age, the repair and replacement of hard tissues represents hundreds of billions in costs annually.
The research agreement with the NYSCC will allow Himed to continue its role of supplying this vital sector and potentially enter new and expanding markets, supporting the growth of New York state’s biomaterials sector.
Founded in 1991, Himed develops biomaterial coating technologies used in medical and dental fields as well as in laboratories and research. The company has a global market with clients in North and South America, Europe, East and West Asia and North Africa.
Its facilities produce raw biomaterials as well as providing customizable biocompatible coating and texturing solutions, which are of particular importance for hard-tissue replacement.
Alfred University’s Center for High Temperature Characterization (CHTC) at the College of Ceramics will conduct research on powder characterization, specifically heat treatments and materials characterization to optimize not only the physical shape and size of Himed’s powders, but also their surface and bulk chemical and physical configuration at the nanoscale.
The CHTC, established with a $4 million investment from New York state, provides access to a suite of high-temperature characterization equipment supporting the growth of the advanced materials industry.
The CHTC’s work with industry is supported through Alfred’s Center for Advanced Ceramic Technology, one of 15 NYSTAR Centers for Advanced Technology in the state. Alfred’s CACT has worked to support the growth of the state’s ceramic and glass industry for over three decades, providing not only access to the University’s technical infrastructure, but also by providing cost-share in support of research projects with New York firms seeking solutions to difficult materials challenges.
“This project illustrates how Alfred’s unique skillset in examining these kinds of biocompatible materials can not only lead to significant improvements in performance, but also in supporting the growth of companies here in New York State,” said Dr. Scott Misture, the lead researcher at Alfred University working in support of the program with Himed.
At the conclusion of this initial phase, it is anticipated that both organizations will seek future opportunities to conduct research in biocompatible materials and coatings.
“We’re very excited to start this new collaboration with Alfred University and to work closely with the brilliant team of professors and students in their ceramics group,” said Dana Barnard, CEO of Himed. “It’s a terrific opportunity for a New York company to collaborate with a New York university and help advance biomaterial research in the State of New York. Himed has a global clientele, and we expect that this collaboration will help us provide even more bioactive materials that help the body heal to our partners around the world.”