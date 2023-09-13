ALFRED — Dr. Reza Yadollahi, assistant professor in the civil engineering department, earned a Certificate of Management-Lean Construction (CM-Lean) from the Associated General Contractors of America.
The certificate is an assessment-based credential that denotes knowledge and understanding of concepts related to lean adoption, practice and process transformation outlined in AGC’s Lean Construction Education Program. The certification consisted of a five-unit curriculum.
Yadollahi is excited to put his new knowledge right into his classroom. “With CM-Lean as my compass, I aim to bridge the gap between theory and practice, injecting real-world relevance into the classroom. I plan to equip our students with practical tools that will foster a profound understanding of site production, waste concepts and their effects on project planning.”
“Completing this rigorous process, fuels my enthusiasm to guide students toward a future enriched by Lean methodologies. My classroom will become a hub of innovation, where students gain insights into how lean construction principles can shape efficient workflows and optimize project planning.”
Yadollahi has taught at Alfred State since 2018 after spending time in the classroom at the University of North Texas, Rowan University and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.