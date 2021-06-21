ALFRED — Since taking on the role of chief diversity officer of the Alfred State Police Academy last year, Dr. Mel Chambliss has been working hard to make positive changes in the policing profession.
In one recent example, Chambliss was a panelist during a community police forum at Mansfield (Pa.) University.
Chambliss noted that he represented two agencies, since he is the chief diversity officer of the Alfred State Police Academy, as well as a member of the advisory board and lead collaborator of the Pennsylvania Community Safety Alliance.
“My goal in working with both organizations is to bring about a change in how police academy participants are educated and given the opportunity better understand their obligation to the communities they serve,” Chambliss said. “I feel by starting with the cadets, we may have an opportunity to reach and influence those who will eventually hire them.”
He said the forum was designed to bring about open discussion of events concerning police actions against Black and Brown Americans across the country in both rural and urban areas and communities can work toward positive change.
Chambliss is also working with Alfred State Police Academy Session Director Scott Richardson and Assistant Director Kyle Amidon to introduce course materials that emphasize the importance of equity, empathy and human relationships in policing. Chambliss hopes this will allow cadets to have the tools to deal with any situation they may encounter on the job.
Chambliss has worked to acquire a virtual reality system that allows instructors to utilize realistic scenarios with their cadets to reinforce information delivered in the classroom, such as encounters with emotionally challenged individuals, traffic stops and domestic cases.
Alfred State Chief of Staff Wendy Dresser-Recktenwald said Alfred State is always striving to improve its police training.
"We have spent a lot of time and research understanding the ‘why’ behind the push to ‘reimagine’ policing," she said. "We believe race, mental illness, and addiction need to be discussed and understood. We are taking these issues and dealing with them head on in an effort to have well-trained cadets leaving our academy."