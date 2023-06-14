Alfred State's Boorman promoted to lieutenant

ALFRED — The University Police Department at Alfred State is excited to announce the promotion of Officer Jeremy Boorman to the rank of lieutenant.
Lieutenant Boorman, ’04, is a graduate of Alfred State, where he obtained an associate degree in liberal arts. He continued his education at Genesee Community College (GCC) and graduated with an associate degree in criminal justice. He then graduated from GCC’s rural police training academy.
Boorman started his law enforcement career working in both Angelica and Nunda in January, 2015. He was later hired at Alfred State in September, 2016.
He has been very active in the department and has assisted teaching at the Alfred State Police Academy for the past five years. He has received training in the following areas: patrol rifle, breath test operator, advanced roadside and impaired driving, instructor development class and field training officer.
In addition, Boorman is very active as a volunteer Advanced EMT and assistant fire chief in his hometown and is a State Fire Instructor.
Chief Jeffrey Wilcox stated, “Jeremy Boorman has worked every day at becoming a better police officer and member to our community and has earned this next step in his career.”
He enjoys teaching and helping others, as well as spending time with his family, camping, tending to his honeybees, making maple syrup and fishing.
Lt. Boorman began his new duties on May 25, 2023.