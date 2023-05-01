ALFRED — The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. continues to contribute to student success at Alfred State College.
The Educational Foundation supports ASC with many different forms of support, including providing much-needed scholarship assistance.
For the 2022-23 academic year, the Educational Foundation provided $185,000 to support students financially through scholarship awards. This assistance has positively impacted 138 Alfred State students, who are receiving one of the following scholarships: Alfred State Pioneer Awards, Academic Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa, Transfer or Vocational Excellence.
Andi Williamson, a first-year student in diagnostic medical sonography, has benefited from the scholarship she received. “My first year at Alfred State has been a very welcoming and exciting experience. Receiving a scholarship really made a difference on my decision and I love the opportunities I have had while being here. I am even more excited for next year and the impact ASC can make on my future.”
The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. is a private foundation that represents faculty, staff, and friends of Alfred State dedicated to improving the college community through the support of educational programs. A board of directors made up of representatives from alumni, College Council, faculty and staff, and friends of the college govern the activities pursued by the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc.
The Ed Foundation supports learning opportunities for students through scholarships, peer tutoring and community service projects. The Ed Foundation also funds the Building Trades home construction project.
The Foundation owns and maintains the School of Applied Technology campus in Wellsville. The campus, which attracts some 800 students annually, is recognized as one of the best applied technology schools in the nation.