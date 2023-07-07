ALFRED — Jared Coffin earned a bronze medal to lead a group of six Alfred State College students that competed at the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta, Ga.
All six members of the team had previously won their competition at the NYS SkillsUSA competition held on the Wellsville campus in April.
Coffin finished third in the nation in the Automotive Service Technology competition. Lucas Miranda finished seventh in masonry and Alexander Bieber, Jared George, Larry Knoll and Sean Malenfant competed at the event.
More than 6,000 students from around the country competed in 110 different trade, technical and leadership fields. Students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations like electronics, automated manufacturing technology, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by industry. Leadership contestants demonstrate skills including extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings by parliamentary procedure.
Students compete to national standards with other students from all 50 states. The competitions are set up and judged by industry representatives. Over $36 million dollars is donated in time and equipment to the weeklong event.
The six students were joined on the trip by Dr. Craig Clark, interim provost and vice president of economic development; Jeffrey Stevens, dean of the School of Applied Technology; CJ Tremper, autobody instructor; and Donald Tinder, carpentry instructor. Alfred State College President Dr. Steven Mauro also made the trip to support the students.