ALFRED — Visitors and the college community can now enjoy student art outdoors in both Alfred and Wellsville as ordinary bus shelters have been transformed into mini art galleries.
The new attractions are thanks to an initiative at Alfred State College (ASC) entitled ART @ ASC that began as part of the inauguration celebration of Dr. Steve Mauro as president this academic year.
Bus shelters near the front entrances now feature “Home of the Blue and Gold” designed by Andrew Hvisdak and “Dandelion Breeze” by Arly Marin-Leon.
Additional artwork around campus includes “Aquarium” by Leanna Scott, placed along Canacadea Creek near the townhouses; “Storybook Forest” from Ty Steinwach, located near Parish Hall; and “Flowers in Line Drawings” by Kelly Warzel, in front of Orvis Activities Center.
Digital Media and Animation Chair and Professor Lawrence Neuberger is excited to see his students’ work on display. “This was a great opportunity for our students to work on a project like this. The artwork looks great on the bus shelters and we look forward to collaborating on similar projects around campus in the future.”
A beautification committee oversees many efforts to make Alfred State more scenic, inviting and interesting for visitors and community members. The artwork is welcomed for its aesthetic value and to add to the colorful and energetic atmosphere of a vibrant college campus.
Winners from a fall contest include triptych designs in three panels for Pioneer Pride, Purpose and Promise created by James Reese and alumna Katie Brooks.
More students have contributed artwork that can be utilized for future indoor displays: Sal Alfieri, Tyler Bailey, Mia Dixon, Vanessa Farrell, Dillen Giertz, Jenna Johnson, Megan Metildi, Andrew Pastore and Connor Young.
An ART @ ASC photo gallery on the college’s Flickr account includes some of the designs selected for display.