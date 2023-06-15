Alfred State SkillsUSA students ready for national competition

ALFRED — Six Alfred State students will represent the college at the National SkillsUSA Championship in Atlanta, Ga. The competition will take place June 19-23.
To qualify for the National Championships, these six students won their competition at the 2023 SkillsUSA New York State Leadership and Skills Conference Postsecondary Championship held at Alfred State’s Wellsville campus on Saturday, April 1.
Alexander Bieber won the electrical construction wiring competition; Jared Coffin won the automotive service category; Jared George won the welding event; Larry Knoll won the automotive refinishing competition; Sean Malenfant won the carpentry category; and Lucas Miranda won the masonry event.
These students along with Alfred State faculty and staff, including ASC President Dr. Steven Mauro, will travel to Atlanta for the five-day event which features more than 6,500 students competing in 110 occupational and leadership skill areas.
“Our students did a great job showcasing their skills and what they have learned in the classroom,” stated NYS SkillsUSA College Postsecondary director and ASC Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Craig R Clark, PhD. “I am excited to see how our students will do in Atlanta.”
SkillsUSA changes lives every day. Students discover and grow their career passions and appreciate their own self-worth through the work and dedication of instructors, administrators, association directors, industry partners and alumni. SkillsUSA continues to strive for their core purpose, to help instructors reach and engage their students so their students will succeed.
The Education Foundation of Alfred, Inc. helps support learning opportunities for Alfred State students including this trip to the SkillsUSA National Championships.